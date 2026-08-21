Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream: Your Ideal Makeup Base

In the quest for a flawless makeup application, Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream stands out as a must-have staple. Praised for its ability to create the ideal canvas for makeup, Tilbury shares her love for this moisturizer, stating, “I especially love how it primes the skin for my longwear, light-as-air Airbrush Flawless Foundation.” For those seeking a more ethereal finish, she recommends combining the Magic Cream with a half pump of foundation for a sheer, second-skin glow.

Morning Skincare Routine

Charlotte Tilbury’s morning ritual sets the tone for her radiant complexion. She begins with the brightening Glow Toner and the hydrating Magic Serum Crystal Elixir. This combination prepares her skin, allowing the Magic Cream to work its magic.

Application Tips

Tilbury emphasizes the technique behind the application of the Magic Cream. She starts by sweeping it “up and out from the lower cheeks,” gently tapping it into the skin to instantly revive her complexion. Moving along the cheekbones, she defines and lifts the face before applying it to the jawline in one smooth motion and the center of the forehead.

Moreover, she doesn’t forget to extend her skincare routine to the neck and décolletage, reminding her audience, “always massage upwards.” This detail ensures a holistic approach to beauty, promoting a unified and radiant appearance.

With her carefully curated steps, Charlotte Tilbury showcases how the Magic Cream can elevate not just makeup application but overall skincare, making it an essential part of any beauty regimen.