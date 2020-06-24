Charlize Theron SLAMS Steven Seagal for being ‘not extremely nice to ladies’: ‘I have no worry talking s *** regarding him’

Charlize Theron, 44, has aimed Steven Seagal, 68, in an acid interview with Howard Stern on Monday, singling the activity expert out for being ‘not extremely good to females.’

‘ I have not a problem speakings *** about him because he’s not extremely good to females, so f *** you,’ claimed the Oscar victor.

In 2017, actress Portia de Rossi, with whom Theron serviced Arrested Development, tweeted, ‘My final audition for a Steven Segal [sic] flick happened in his workplace. He informed me how crucial it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather trousers.’

Jenny McCarthy has formally accused the On Deadly Ground actor of asking her to undress during an audition for Under Siege 2.

Talking on her SirusXM radio show in 2017, the former Playboy Friend claimed Seagal told her, ‘You understand, this part has nudity in it, and I can’t truly tell what your body appears like because dress that you’re wearing.’

Detector Bros., the workshop behind the 1995 action movie, consequently rejected McCarthy ever before auditioning.

In very early 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s workplace recognized that it was examining a prospective sex abuse instance entailing Seagal.

Charlize Theron likewise exposed she had been enjoying YouTube clips of Seagal combating during Aikido (a Japanese martial art) competitions all over the world – and was not excited by what she saw.

‘ He’s obese and can hardly battle … look it up, it’s ludicrous,’ she informed Stern of the video footage.

‘ He’s pushing people by the face. It’s an entire arrangement.’

Theron has transformed herself right into an authentic action celebrity over the last few years, starring in well-known action movies like Mad Max Fierceness Road and Atomic Blond.

In the same interview, the Academy Honor champion established the record right on her short partnership with Sean Penn.

. She disclosed Monday on The Howard Stern reveal that she and Penn were never engaged, regardless of records that he proposed in Paris back in November of 2014.

The celebrity resolved the rumors: ‘What? That’s not real. No. I did not “virtually get married to Sean,” that’s such bulls ***. No, we dated, that was all we did, we dated.’

She continued: ‘It was a relationship, for sure. We were certainly unique, but it was for barely a year. We never relocated. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that.’

Theron started dating Penn, 59, back in December of 2013, later on breaking it off in June of 2015.

Us Weekly reported in December of 2014 that the couple covertly got engaged in Paris, a source claiming: ‘There’s no ring; however, they are dedicated.’