Charlize Theron REJECTS she was ever before engaged to Sean Penn as she sets the document straight on their relationship: ‘I was never ever mosting likely to marry him’

Charlize Theron has most likely come to be used to making clear rumors regarding her lovemaking over the years.

And the Academy Award victor is establishing the document right on her short relationship with Sean Penn.

. She exposed Monday on The Howard Stern reveal that she and Penn were never involved, despite records that he proposed in Paris back in November of 2014.

The 44-year-old attended to the rumors: ‘What? That’s not true. No. I did not “nearly obtain married to Sean,” that’s such bulls ***. No, we dated, that was all we did, we dated.’

She continued: ‘It was a partnership, for certain. We were unique, yet it was for hardly a year. We never relocated. I was never mosting likely to wed him. It was absolutely nothing like that.’

Theron began dating Penn, 59, back in December of 2013, later breaking it off in June of 2015.

Us Weekly reported in December of 2014 that the couple secretly got participated in Paris, a source claiming: ‘There’s no ring, yet they are devoted.’

She told Style previously that year: ‘Allow’s place it in this manner: I never had the dream of the white dress. And viewing other individuals getting married? I believe it’s gorgeous for them, but to be fairly sincere, normally I’m sitting there simply devastated.’

When Stern inquired about her needs to get married, she responded: ‘I never intended to get wed. That’s never been something essential to me. In the lives of my children, I have never been lonely. I have never really felt alone.’

She added: ‘My life today just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen. But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me [to have an enchanting connection]’.

Last January, Theron was subject to an additional romantic report that she was dating Brad Pitt, 56, before a source told E! Information that it had not been real.

The insider said: ‘They recognize each other, yet it does not go beyond that. They aren’t dating and never were.’.