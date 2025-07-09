Charlie Coleman Leads Global Marketing at Amazon MGM Studios

In a strategic move to bolster its global presence, Amazon MGM Studios has appointed Charlie Coleman as the new head of international theatrical marketing. This key hiring decision underscores the studio’s commitment to enhancing its marketing strategies and expanding its reach in the global cinematic landscape.

Charlie Coleman’s Expertise and Impact

Charlie Coleman joins Amazon MGM Studios with significant experience from his tenure at Warner Bros., where he excelled as a marketing leader. Announced by Sue Kroll, the studio’s head of global marketing for film and series, this appointment reflects the studio’s confidence in Coleman’s ability to drive international success. Kroll lauded Coleman as “an exceptional executive with deep expertise in global marketing and a passion for storytelling that resonates across cultures.”

During his time at Warner Bros., Coleman was instrumental in spearheading marketing campaigns for major films such as “Barbie,” “Elvis,” “Dune,” “The Batman,” and “A Minecraft Movie.” His reputation for strategic thinking, creativity, and collaborative leadership has been well recognized in the industry, making him a valuable addition to the Amazon MGM team.

Moving Forward at Amazon MGM Studios

Based in London, Coleman will report directly to Sue Kroll and collaborate with Stephen Bruno, alongside the distribution and PR teams. His appointment will officially begin on August 18, following his transition from Warner Bros. This move is part of a larger strategy to enhance global marketing efforts and expand the studio’s international footprint.

Kroll emphasized the importance of this hire, stating, “This hire marks an important next step as we continue to scale our global marketing capabilities. Charlie’s leadership, combined with the outstanding work already happening across this team, positions us to continue raising the bar as we bring our films to audiences worldwide.”

A Proven Leader with a Vision

Before his successful stint at Warner Bros., Coleman honed his skills at The Walt Disney Company, where he worked in various roles across London and Los Angeles. His broad experience in different markets equips him with a unique perspective that will be instrumental in elevating Amazon MGM Studios’ global marketing efforts.

The appointment of Charlie Coleman signals a new chapter for Amazon MGM Studios, as it focuses on strategic growth and captivating audiences worldwide with compelling cinematic experiences. More updates are anticipated as Coleman begins crafting his vision for the studio’s international marketing future.