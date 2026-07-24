Charli XCX Releases Exciting New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’

Charli XCX has unveiled her highly anticipated album, Music, Fashion, Film, which promises to resonate deeply, transcending the despair hinted at in her track “SS26.”

Album Overview

The album comprises 11 tracks and runs for just over 30 minutes. It includes previously released singles such as “Rock Music” (b-side: “I Keep On Thinking Bout You Every Single Day and Night”), “SS26” (b-side: “Playboy Bunny”), “Wink Wink,” and “Camera” (b-side: “If You Take Away the Music Then What Has She Got”). The closing track, “No One Lasts Forever,” features acclaimed director David Cronenberg.

Insights from Charli XCX

In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, Charli discussed the journey of crafting this album, a follow-up to her successful project Brat, and touched upon her burgeoning acting career, including her recent performance at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. “All of my albums work in opposites,” she explained. “They repel against each other, and that’s the connective tissue. I knew when I was making it that I was never going to make that record again. It’s not creatively rewarding for me to make the same thing twice.”

Album Cover and Collaborations

The cover of Music, Fashion, Film features a unique visual concept: three icons representing each of the album’s themes—John Cale for music, Marc Jacobs for fashion, and Martin Scorsese for film—gathered in a kitchen setting. “She said she had an idea to run by me,” Cale shared in an exclusive interview. “There was talk of a video, an ode to an imprint of time and place. Next thing, I was on a flight. Ended up in a random kitchen.”

Upcoming Tour

Charli is set to tour in support of Music, Fashion, Film, embarking on the festival circuit with appearances at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Reading, and Leeds, among others. She will also perform at major venues like Barclays in Brooklyn, New York, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, she premiered several tracks during an intimate show in Brooklyn, featuring special guest Clairo for a duet of “Sofia,” along with appearances by Underscores and Kim Petras.

Live Life Authentically

Reflecting on her philosophy, Charli said, “I’m of this mindset at the moment that my life will end, as will all of our lives. I want to live my life exactly the way that I want to live it, because I don’t get a redo.”