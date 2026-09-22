Channing Tatum Refutes Claims of Secret Instagram Account Drama

Channing Tatum is taking a firm stance against recent allegations regarding a supposed burner Instagram account. Following rumors that he was behind an anonymous account posting disparaging comments about his ex Zoë Kravitz, the actor is setting the record straight.

Rumors Prompt Response

On September 21, Tatum used his Instagram Stories to address the swirling speculation. “Yo I truly can’t believe yall think this is what I’m doing with my free time,” he wrote, describing the situation as “f–kin hilarious.” This playful dismissal highlights his disbelief at the claims circulating online.

Flaws in the Allegations

The 46-year-old actor also pinpointed a critical flaw in the theories. He questioned why he would follow a burner account if he didn’t want to be associated with it, stating, “Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf, come on.” This comment emphasizes his view that the assumptions being made lack logical consistency.

Direct Communication with Fans

In closing his message, Tatum reassured fans that there is only one legitimate source for updates from him. “If I really need to say it,” he emphasized, “I only have one IG account, @channingtatum.” His response aims to clarify any confusion while reinforcing his sole presence on social media.