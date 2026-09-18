Lena Khan's Bold Bollywood Dance Movie: Channing Tatum Vibes with Maitreyi

In the vibrant world of competitive Bollywood fusion dance, the spotlight has often evaded scripted feature films, particularly in the context of American college campuses. However, this changes with Lena Khan’s latest project, “Best of the Best,” which premieres Friday on Netflix. This captivating film explores the journey of childhood best friends Maya and Anjali as they join UCLA’s competitive dance team, uncovering the fierce and raucous nature of the path to the U.S. Championship.

Behind the Film: Personal Connections and Cultural Pride

Written by Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, both of whom competed in similar dance circuits during their youth, the screenplay resonated with Khan, despite her initial reservations about taking on the project. Early discussions with a childhood friend highlighted a common perception—“Bollywood competitions, really?” The dismissive tone embodied an ongoing struggle among South Asians, especially in the diaspora, who often grapple with a lack of self-respect in how their culture is perceived. This realization influenced Khan’s approach to the film’s narrative and tone, driving her desire to project pride in South Asian culture and talents.

A New Perspective in Representation

Khan acknowledged the significance of representation in storytelling, a theme she refined during her tenure directing Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” She argued that when multiple minority characters are included, it enriches their depth, allowing audiences to connect with their humanity rather than reducing them to stereotypes. This perspective guided her casting choices, necessitating that actors not only possess comedic insight but also encapsulate emotional depth. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who was cast despite lacking competitive dance experience, underwent extensive training to embody the physicality required for her role.

Choreography and Cultural Fusion

For the film’s dance sequences, Khan collaborated with choreographers Phillip Chbeeb and Makenzie Dustman, and co-choreographer Joya Kazi. Each performance was built around the guiding essence of the moment, which became paramount given the constraints of production time—typically allotting just one day for what might traditionally take five to shoot. The choreography showcased a blend of regional styles, including Kuthu, Bharatanatyam, and Pakistani-influenced dance, mirroring the diverse identities represented in the film.

Cultural Context and Industry Perspectives

Reflecting on the evolution of South Asian stories since her 2016 film, “The Tiger Hunter,” Khan noted the persistent gaps in romantic narratives featuring South Asian leads. In “Best of the Best,” she cleverly flipped stereotypes, casting a white character as the “nerdy minority,” thus redefining typical roles within a comedic setting. Furthermore, Khan expressed her gratitude for the inclusion of South Asian musicians and actors in the soundtrack, emphasizing the evolving landscape that allows for openly acclaimed films, asserting, “we’ve really made it when we make a movie that’s just good.”

A Balance of Cultural Authenticity and Global Appeal

Khan navigated the pressures of cultural representation carefully, resisting the urge to overly explain South Asian nuances for global audiences. Her confidence in the audiences’ readiness for cultural diversity echoes the success of shows like “Never Have I Ever,” affirming that there is a shared space for various cultural narratives. In collaboration with Minhaj and Venkataramanujam, she experienced creative conflicts that ultimately were productive, emphasizing meaningful discussions rather than frivolous disagreements throughout the writing process.

Looking Forward