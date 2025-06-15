Céline Dion’s Team Shares Surprising Thoughts on Titanique

The vibrant world of musical theater has been buzzing with excitement over one particular off-Broadway sensation. With its unique blend of comedy and nostalgia, the production “Titanique” has captured the hearts of audiences while offering a fresh take on the iconic 1997 film “Titanic.” At its core, this innovative show is narrated by none other than a fictionalized Céline Dion, played brilliantly by Marla Mindelle. As the curtains fall on its U.S. and Australian runs, let’s explore how Céline Dion’s inner circle reacted to Titanique.

Marla Mindelle Reflects on Titanique’s Success

“A new day has come for Marla Mindelle,” as she described her feelings about the journey of “Titanique.” Originally meant to run for just three months, the production far exceeded expectations. Mindelle, who created the role of Céline Dion and co-authored the show with Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, expressed a mix of emotions, describing the experience as “really, really bittersweet.” In a conversation with E! News, she shared her disbelief at the extensive success, acknowledging, “If you were to tell me that all of this would’ve happened in just three years, I would’ve laughed in your face, because it is incredulous.”

Impact on Céline Dion’s Inner Circle

The comedic reimagining, “Titanique,” hasn’t just resonated with the public; it’s also garnered attention from Céline Dion’s inner circle. Mindelle revealed that the production intrigued individuals close to the legendary singer. “Her music publishers, her lawyers, her backup dancers, her makeup artists, her physician from Canada, her sister went to see the Montreal production,” she noted. Impressively, feedback from them was overwhelmingly positive, with a common sentiment that Dion would “absolutely love it.”

The Show’s Journey and Future Prospects

Premiering at New York’s Asylum Theatre in 2022, “Titanique” navigated its way through renowned venues like the Daryl Roth Theatre, earning acclaim along the way. Its unique storytelling and humor have set the stage for potential future endeavors, leaving fans eager for what’s next. As the production concludes its current runs, anticipation builds around possible new chapters for “Titanique” and its talented creators.

The journey of “Titanique” highlights not only a creative triumph but also a heartfelt tribute that resonates with Céline Dion’s inner circle. As the musical continues to captivate audiences, its mark on both theater and fans remains undeniable.