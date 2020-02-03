Home Celebrity News Celebs Respond to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Celebrity News

Celebs Respond to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

written by Jennifer
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Following the star-studded Super Bowl LIV halftime program, celebs are revealing their assistance for headliners Jennifer Lopez as well as Shakira.

The two were accompanied by Bad Bunny, J Balvin as well as Lopez’s 11- year-old child Emme in the event of Latino society.

Singer Pink was specifically delighted, stating on Twitter: “Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes,” complied with by a string of emojis.

Kim Kardashian shared assistance for Lopez, 50, an individual pal of hers.

“OMGGGGGG @JLo looks soooooo beyond beautiful!” tweeted the reality celebrity.

Kardashian, 39, additionally tweeted concerning Shakira, stating, “OMG @shakira !!!!! she looks so beautiful!”

[email protected] and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!!” Lady Gaga tweeted. “What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful, sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you, beautiful sexy, talented women.”

“WOOWW!! What a show!!” stated Donnatella Versace on Instagram, sharing a video clip of both entertainers. “Two incredibly talented women on stage tonight… Bravissime Shakira and Jennifer!! So exciting!”

Rapper Ja Rule additionally tweeted assistance for efficiency.

“My sis @JLo KILLING HALFTIME!!! Dope…” he tweeted.

“JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!!” stated Padma Lakshmi on Twitter, come with by a gif of herself responding.

Ryan Seacrest tweeted several times concerning the halftime program, commending the choreography, the songs as well as Emme’s look…

“Ok ok ok!!!” tweeted Khloe Kardashian, “Jenny from the block!!!!!”

“ALRIGHT!!!!!! Now THAT was a GLOBAL Super Bowl halftime performance!!!!!!” stated Lopez’s “American Idol” co-star KeithUrban “STUNNING- WE LOOOOOOOOVED IT! CONGRATS @JLo, @shakira, and the whole ensemble AND CREW !!!!!!”

