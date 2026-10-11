Celebrating 20 Years of 30 Rock: Iconic Guest Stars

Can you believe it? It has been 20 years since 30 Rock first graced our screens. Premiering on October 11, 2006, this groundbreaking sitcom was both created by and starred the talented Tina Fey. Drawing inspiration from her experiences at Saturday Night Live, the series followed the life of Liz Lemon, portrayed by Fey, as she navigated her role as head writer for the sketch-comedy show TGS. Liz’s antics were constantly complicated by the unpredictable behavior of her lead actor, Tracy Jordan, played by Tracy Morgan, alongside the formidable presence of NBC executive Jack Donaghy, portrayed by Alec Baldwin.

Supporting Cast and Runtime

In addition to its leading trio, 30 Rock featured a memorable supporting cast, including Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney, a cast member of TGS, and Jack McBrayer as Kenneth Parcell, an enthusiastic NBC page. Over its seven-season run, the show garnered a devoted fanbase, though its viewership numbers were notably lower compared to iconic sitcoms such as Friends or Home Improvement. Despite this, the series received critical acclaim, earning an impressive 16 Emmy nominations.

Tina Fey on the Show’s Legacy

Reflecting on the show’s journey, Fey opened up in her 2011 book Bossypants. She candidly noted that while they appreciated the critical praise and affection from fans, the goal was always to create a hit show. “Though we are grateful for the affection 30 Rock has received from critics and hipsters, we were actually trying to make a hit show,” she admitted. “We weren’t trying to make a low-rated critical darling that snarled in the face of conventionality. We were trying to make Home Improvement and we did it wrong.”

The Show’s Unique Impact

Fey likened their creative endeavor to a scientific experiment, humorously stating, “You know those scientists who were developing a blood-pressure medicine and they accidentally invented Viagra? We were trying to make Viagra and we ended up with blood-pressure medicine.” This metaphor captures the unexpected charm and cultural significance that 30 Rock developed over the years.