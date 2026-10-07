Celeb Colorist's Secret to Taming Breakage and Split Ends

In today’s world, prioritizing hair and scalp health is essential. While many products focus on treating the scalp, it’s equally important to nourish and protect the hair strands themselves. Nutrafol has introduced a new solution that goes beyond surface-level care.

Introducing The Strand Serum

The Strand Serum utilizes innovative DualFusion Complex technology. This cutting-edge formula comprises two phases: a water phase that penetrates the hair cortex, and an oil phase that seals the cuticle. Together, they work to reinforce, protect, and support stronger hair. Additionally, the serum is enriched with a blend of beneficial ingredients, including milk thistle seed extract, wild olive extract, hemisqualane, and rosehip fruit extract, which help to strengthen, soften, moisturize, and seal split ends.

A Celebrity Colorist’s Endorsement

One of the standout features of The Strand Serum is its approval by renowned celebrity colorist Rachel Bodt, who has worked with high-profile clients like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Lorde, and Emma Roberts. In a conversation with E!, Bodt shared her positive experience with the serum. She commented, “I recently added Strand Serum to my routine, and it makes so much sense to me that Nutrafol is thinking about the hair you’ve already grown, too. As someone with curly hair, I’m very particular about leave-ins because too much can weigh my hair down, and this is incredibly lightweight. As a colorist, I love that it’s such an easy step to help strengthen and protect the hair.“

Available for Prime Day