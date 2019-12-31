Home News Cassey Ho: “Guys, I Have Decoded the Secret of the Instagram Beauty Standards.”
by Jennifer
In order to do this, for 2 weeks, Cassey Ho assessed 100 of one of the most preferred accounts on Instagram.

Cassey Ho recognized 22 points that aided make the “ideal look” that included hair shade, neck size, the form of the face, eyeshade, the dimension of clothing, age, and more.

coming to @ultabeauty august 18th ✉️🥥☁️🏹🌫🌪 #thankunext 🌫

It ended up that usually, one of the most preferred ladies is 22 years of age. 75% of them have brownish eyes.

Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film

Among a few of the various other ideal requirements is an elevation of 5 ′ 5 ″ as well as dark hair.

The majority of Instagram celebrities have hourglass-shaped bodies, little noses, as well as fat lips.

After a cautious evaluation of the celebs’ specifications, Cassey Ho determined to examine what she had actually discovered.

She had an interest in just how her very own look would certainly transform if she attempted to make it a lot more “Instagram-worthy.” Above is an actual selfie of Cassie.

The “upgraded” picture looked absolutely nothing like the initial!

Cassey’s in shape body was unqualified the top-bloggers’ requirements. Her midsection ought to have been thinner; her hips, bigger; as well as her bust, larger…

Cassey Ho before and after

