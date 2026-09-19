Carrot Top's Health Crisis Leads to Show Cancellations in Vegas

Carrot Top, the beloved comedian known for his energetic performances and distinctive prop comedy, is currently recovering after being hospitalized in Las Vegas. His recent health issue has prompted cancellations of his scheduled shows, raising concerns among fans and colleagues alike.

Update on Carrot Top’s Condition

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, has been receiving treatment in the hospital, where he is reportedly stabilizing. His representative, Jami Schlicher, provided an update on September 19, stating, “Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs.” She also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of concern and requested privacy for his family and close friends during this time.

Support from the Luxor Hotel and Casino

Carrot Top has called the Luxor Hotel and Casino his home for more than 20 years, where he has entertained audiences with his unique comedy style. The venue has publicly shown its support for him, offering well-wishes and emphasizing his importance to their community. “Scott is a beloved member of the Luxor and MGM Resorts family, and we are relieved to hear that he is recovering,” a spokesperson from the Luxor Hotel and Casino commented. “We are thinking of him and wish him strength as he receives the care and support he needs.”

Upcoming Performances Canceled

Due to his hospitalization, Carrot Top’s shows have been canceled, a decision that reflects the seriousness of his condition. Fans who have enjoyed his performances for years are now hoping for a swift recovery, so he can return to the stage where he has captivated audiences with his humor.