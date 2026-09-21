Carrot Top Shows Improvement, Breathing Independently in Hospital

Comedian Carrot Top, known for his vibrant stage presence and signature prop comedy, is currently in the care of medical professionals following his hospitalization in Las Vegas on September 18. His representative has provided an update on the comedian’s condition, revealing encouraging news about his recovery journey.

Positive Progress Report

As of September 20, a spokesperson for Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, shared that he remains hospitalized but is showing signs of improvement. According to the rep, “Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care.” The good news is that he is now awake, breathing on his own, and surrounded by family and loved ones who are offering their support during this challenging time.

Connecting with Fans and Medical Staff

In a testament to his enduring spirit, the 61-year-old comedian has reportedly been engaging with the medical staff, cracking jokes as he recovers. His representative indicated that Carrot Top has been touched by the outpouring of messages from fans. These communications include uplifting stories from individuals who have found comfort in his comedy during difficult times, which have played a significant role in his emotional recovery.

Gratitude and Privacy Request