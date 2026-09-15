Caroline Rose's 'Hello Again, Jim' Dismisses Nostalgic Legends

Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose is back with a bold critique of the music industry in their new single “Hello Again, Jim,” taken from the upcoming album, Gentling the Horse at the Walt Whitman Mall, set for release on October 23 via SUCK Records. With a playful yet defiant tone, Rose delivers a bratty send-up targeting the archetype of the self-indulgent musician stuck in yesteryear.

Music and Lyrical Content



“Hello Again, Jim” features a fuzz-blasted guitar riff and driving drums, encapsulating a spirit of snark and defiance. The lyrics take aim at those nostalgic for their “glory days” in the 1990s, lamenting how their reckless past has devolved into superficial obsessions with luxury items. Rose declares with resolute pride, “I ain’t apologizing,” linking their lines about authenticity with a biting sentiment: “You do not mean a thing to me/Do you think me a simp?/I carve my turkey thick not thin.”

Behind the Artist



Discussing the inspiration behind the character of Jim, Rose noted, “You know Jim, the most ‘chill’ guy in the room but also dates 22-year-olds and drives a Porsche. Very calm demeanor brought to you by his wealth and power. Loves to appear alternative. Unfortunately, there are about 9000 Jims in the music industry.” This commentary sheds light on the pervasive culture that appreciates style over substance, a critique that resonates deeply in today’s music landscape.

The Music Video



The release of “Hello Again, Jim” is accompanied by a visually engaging music video directed by Chloé Aktas, featuring actor Jimmi Simpson from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Westworld. Set in a black-and-white aesthetic, the video showcases Rose and their band performing in an empty bar. Simpson plays a bartender whose demeanor transforms from mundane to enthusiastic, mirroring the spirited energy of the track.

Additional Releases and Tour



In conjunction with “Hello Again, Jim,” Rose has also introduced another single titled “Calm.” They describe this song as a “sardonic take on feeling mentally unwell,” using humor and sarcasm to express complex emotions: “One of the recurring themes in my life is feeling like I have about 20,000 different voices in my head all saying different things and I feel remarkably ‘uncalm.’” Alongside these new tracks, Rose has previously released “Chow Mein” and “Yip Yip Now” from Gentling the Horse at the Walt Whitman Mall.