BTS Drops Debut Live Album ‘Permission to Dance – Live’

In a thrilling development for K-pop enthusiasts, BTS has unveiled its first live album, Permission To Dance On Stage – Live, marking their return to the music scene. After a three-year hiatus and post-military enlistment, the global superstars are reconnecting with their fans through this new release, which captures the essence of their sold-out tour by the same name.

The Album’s Highlights

The live album spans nearly an hour and 20 minutes, featuring 22 dynamic tracks from BTS’s 2021 tour. Originally conceived as an online concert due to the pandemic, the tour eventually flourished into an in-person spectacle across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. With over 4 million fans engaging via live attendance, real-time broadcasts, and online streaming, the tour was a monumental success.

Permission To Dance On Stage – Live includes beloved tracks like “DNA,” “Idol,” “Fake Love,” and “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey).” Additionally, fan favorites such as “Black Swan,” “Spring Day,” “Airplane pt. 2,” and “Silver Spoon” are part of this vibrant lineup. The album also highlights the trio of English hits — “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance.” Purchase of the album offers fans a special digital code for a live recording of the Seoul concert.

Exclusive Insights and Future Plans

In a recent livestream on the Weverse fan platform, BTS communicated directly with their audience for the first time in nearly three years. The group shared ambitious plans for the future, including releasing a new album in spring 2026 and embarking on a world tour. “We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year,” they revealed, emphasizing their collaborative spirit as they work on new projects in the U.S.

Until then, individual members continue to thrive in their solo careers. Jin has embarked on a solo tour, while J-Hope recently headlined Lollapalooza Berlin. The members’ solo ventures demonstrate their artistic growth during the enlistment period.

A Celebrated Reunion

Last month, all seven members of BTS reunited at J-Hope’s solo concert finale in Goyang, marking their first full gathering since 2022. This reunion followed a busy period where several members concluded their mandatory military service, setting the stage for the group’s active return.

With an enthusiastic fanbase eagerly awaiting new music, BTS’s recent livestream amassed over 7.3 million real-time views. Fans worldwide are buzzing with excitement, ready to embrace what the K-pop giants have in store for the coming years.