Britney Spears Calls Ex Justin Timberlake a ‘Genius,’ Dances to His Song

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃,” Spears, 38, composed through Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, along with a video of herself moving and grooving. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored.”

In the clip, the “Toxic” vocalist danced and postured to Timberlake’s “Filthy,” which made Spears to open regarding the previous pair’s ultimate split almost twenty years back.

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but, hey, the man is a genius,” the “Crossroads” starlet composed. “Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!”

Timberlake, 39, talked about his ex-girlfriend’s blog post with a collection of emojis. “😂 🙌 🙌 🙌,” the vocalist composed.

The previous pair dated from 1998 to 2002, after the conference in 1993 on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, and remained in the limelight the whole time.

The two split after records emerged that Spears had cheated on the Tennessee indigenous, which she later on resolved in a meeting with Diane Sawyer, claiming, “I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”

In enhancement to being a Hollywood power pair, both were icons throughout their time with each other. In 2001, the duo put on matching denim-on-denim attire to the American Music Awards and the “Cry Me a River” crooner confessed in March 2020 that he doesn’t be sorry for the closet option.

“You could kind of rock that today,” the “Man of the Woods” vocalist informed his previous ‘NSync bandmate, Lance Bass, on the March 20 episode of “The Daily Popcast” podcast. “If we could have only been a decade earlier when everything was so documented.”

In December 2019, Spears’ sis Jamie Lynn Spears shared a throwback of the “Oops I Did It Again” vocalist with Timberlake and Natalie Portman, triggering followers to go crazy over the “iconic” break. “Nothing like childhood memories,” Jamie composed at the time.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Following their turbulent split, Britney moved on with boyfriend Sam Asghari, after her two-year marital relationship to Kevin Federline finished in 2008. The two share children Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13…