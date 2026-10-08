Britney Spears and Sons Create Unforgettable Memories at Dollywood

In a delightful family outing, Britney Spears, along with her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 21, and Jayden James Federline, 20, recently enjoyed a trip to Dollywood, the renowned amusement park founded by country music legend Dolly Parton in 1986. The day was filled with laughter and excitement as they explored the park’s attractions together.

An Exciting Day at Dollywood

On October 7, the “Lucky” singer took to Instagram to express her enthusiasm about the visit, saying, “Wow wow!!! I didn’t know this place existed, so incredibly cool and exciting.” She shared a charming photo of herself standing by the Dollywood sign alongside her children, adding, “Family outings!!! DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!!!”

Thrilling Rides and Family Bonding

The family made the most of their trip by enjoying various rides, with Britney and Jayden taking on the Scrambler. In a lively video from the ride, Britney can be heard playfully telling Jayden, “I feel it,” as they were getting strapped into their seats. The moment quickly turned comical as the ride began to spin, prompting Britney to joke, “I’m feel kinda sick now. I’m gonna throw up, dude,” before adding with a laugh, “I’m getting old. F–k!”