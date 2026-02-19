Brendan Carr Backs FCC Amid Colbert Drama; ‘The View’ Under Review

Brendan Carr, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair, has stepped into the spotlight following controversy surrounding Stephen Colbert‘s claims about censorship. While Carr dismisses allegations regarding The Late Show, he confirms that the FCC is indeed investigating ‘The View’ for potential violations of equal time provisions. This development highlights ongoing scrutiny of media outlets and their political coverage under FCC regulations.

Colbert’s Claims and Carr’s Response

Stephen Colbert stirred controversy by alleging that CBS lawyers prevented The Late Show from airing an interview with James Talarico, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Texas, fearing backlash from the FCC. Carr, however, downplayed the issue. During a press conference, he stated there was “zero censorship with the equal time provision,” suggesting that Talarico’s actions were a ploy to garner attention and funds, exploiting media biases.

On the show, Colbert asserted that the FCC had started targeting liberal broadcasters under the guise of enforcing the equal time rule. This regulation mandates that broadcast and radio stations provide “equal opportunities” to political candidates. Carr’s leadership has allegedly led to a reevaluation of these provisions, often sparking debates on potential biases.

CBS and Equal Time Concerns

Despite the interview with Talarico not airing on CBS, Colbert revealed the decision to share it on YouTube. CBS clarified to CNN that their legal counsel advised against airing the segment to avoid triggering equal time mandates for other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett. This move reflects the complex balance networks must maintain to comply with FCC regulations while delivering political content.

The FCC’s Investigation into ‘The View’

Alongside addressing claims related to The Late Show, Carr confirmed an FCC probe into ABC’s ‘The View’. Reports indicate that this investigation focuses on the show’s handling of political interviews, such as one involving Talarico. Carr noted on Fox News that ‘The View’ has been labeled as bona fide news by Disney, which exempts it from equal time requirements. However, the FCC is examining whether this classification holds true.

“Disney has a program called ‘The View’. And they’ve been asserting the position that ‘The View’ is what is known as ‘bona fide news’ in the statute,” said Carr. The FCC’s enforcement actions aim to ensure broadcaster accountability, reflecting ongoing concerns over media bias and regulatory compliance.

This situation underscores the complexities media outlets face under current FCC guidelines, as they navigate between journalistic responsibilities and regulatory expectations.