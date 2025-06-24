Brandy and Monica Unite for Exciting Joint Tour Debut

Fans of R&B are in for a treat as Brandy and Monica, two of the genre’s most celebrated icons, have announced their first-ever co-headlining tour. The much-anticipated “The Boy Is Mine Tour” marks a significant milestone in both singers’ careers, as they reunite on stage to celebrate their enduring impact on music. This tour is set to not only rekindle nostalgia but also honor the legacies of these talented artists.

The Tour Announcement

Brandy and Monica thrilled fans by confirming their co-headlining tour on CBS Mornings. The tour, named after their iconic 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” will feature other renowned artists such as Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts, the recent winner of American Idol Season 23. With the production handled by the Black Promoters Collective, this event promises to be a memorable celebration of R&B excellence.

A Full-Circle Moment for the Artists

Brandy expressed her excitement about the tour, calling it “a full-circle moment.” She emphasized that coming together with Monica transcends music, highlighting growth, sisterhood, and the profound love they’ve received from fans. “The Boy Is Mine” is more than a hit song; it’s a pivotal piece of music history that continues to unite their fanbase.

Monica also shared her sentiments, describing the tour as a testament to their shared journey and the enduring respect they hold for each other. She views this collaboration as a powerful reminder of their impact and the meaningful connection they share with their audience. The love and anticipation surrounding this reunion are buoyed by the hit’s continued resonance.

Tour Schedule and Ticket Information

The 24-city tour will kick off in Cincinnati on October 16 at the Heritage Bank Center and conclude in Houston at the Toyota Center on December 7. Fans can look forward to experiencing this musical revival in major cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. Tickets will be available starting June 27 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster, with a special presale by the Black Promoters Collective the day before.

A Unique And Symbolic Reunion

Alongside the tour announcement, Brandy and Monica released a two-minute film directed by Ethan Tobman. The short film creatively portrays the duo in a prison setting, symbolically freed by their classic hit “The Boy Is Mine,” underscoring their journey back to one another.

The renewed interest in “The Boy Is Mine” was further fueled by a recent remix on Ariana Grande’s album, which both artists described as a healing and collaborative experience. This creative rebirth of the classic hit builds anticipation for their forthcoming performances.

Shelby Joyner, president of the Black Promoters Collective, aptly phrased the tour as a “cultural homecoming,” emphasizing the immeasurable impact of Brandy and Monica on R&B. The anticipated tour is not just about revisiting the past; it’s a celebration of their ongoing legacy and contribution to music culture.