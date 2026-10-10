Brandi Glanville's Shocking Surgery for Face-Eating Parasite

Emilia Clarke, known for her iconic role in Game of Thrones, has faced a tragic personal battle that she bravely shared with her audience. In 2019, the Emmy-nominated actress published a profound essay in The New Yorker, titled “A Battle for My Life,” where she recounted her harrowing experience with a brain aneurysm.

A Dark Turn at the Gym

Clarke’s journey began during what seemed like a routine workout at the gym. She described experiencing a severe headache that rapidly escalated. “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, the pain—shooting, stabbing, constricting pain—was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.”

Realizing the gravity of her condition, she was rushed to the hospital for a brain scan, where the diagnosis came swiftly and ominously.

The Diagnosis and Initial Surgery

“The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain,” Emilia explained. “I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture.” The situation called for immediate intervention, and she underwent surgery to seal the aneurysm. Emilia candidly described the pain from the procedure as “unbearable.”

During her recovery, she faced an additional challenge; she experienced aphasia, often “muttering nonsense.” Fortunately, after a week, the aphasia subsided, and Emilia was able to leave the hospital a month later.

A Recurrence and a Second Operation

Despite her initial recovery, Clarke learned during a 2013 brain scan that her condition had worsened—her aneurysm had doubled in size, necessitating another surgery. Awakening post-operation, she wrote, “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain. The procedure had failed.” Doctors had to make it clear that her survival hinged on a second, more invasive operation that would require accessing her brain through her skull.

A Brighter Future