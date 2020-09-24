Brad Pitt’s ‘Partner’ Mirrors Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie in Sultry Picture

Brad Pitt’s reported partner, Nicole Poturalski, has brought to life a mix of his ex-spouses in her most recent photo.

The 27-year-old German model has commonly been compared to Angelina Jolie, 45, with her face attributes and lips birthing a close similarity to the Maleficent celebrity.

Currently, she has sought to find a way to 56-year-old Brad’s heart by including a touch of Jennifer Aniston to her appearance.

Not just that, she had resembled Jen’s well-known coiffure of the nineties, when Jennifer was wed to Brad, and they were commemorated as Hollywood’s ‘gold pair.’

While Nicole has not gone the complete ‘Rachel,’ there suffices there for Brad to be doing double-takes when he sees her pictures on social media.

Brad is believed to have been seeing Nicole for a previous couple of months and was seen kissing the 27-year-old at a Paris airport terminal before they flew to his château in the south of France for a vacation last month.

Nicole is a mother-of-one and is supposedly still wed to restaurateur Roland Mary.

It is thought that Brad initially met Nicole at one of her spouse’s dining establishments, and it has been reported that she remains in an open connection with him and that he is not envious of her involvement with Brad.

A source informed The Blast: “They are still wed, yet you can define their connection as an ‘open marital relationship.

“He has been wed several times and has five kids. He is not curious about negative thoughts or envy…”

The pictures will show to be a welcome interruption for Brad as he goes to an October court day with Angelina to settle the safekeeping of their six kids after she applied for separation in 2016.