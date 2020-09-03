Brad Pitt ‘Does Not Care’ what Angelina Thinks about Him Taking ‘Girlfriend’ to Wedding Event Area

Brad Pitt, 56, and his brand-new rumored sweetheart Nicole Poturalski has been remaining at Estate Miraval in the south of France.

The French area holds a unique significance as it is where the star wed ex-wife Angelina Jolie before their kids – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and doubles Knox and Vivienne, 12 – in 2014.

And confirming that Brad is not the nostalgic kind, he does not care if Hollywood celebrity Angelina “snaps” concerning his choice to take his brand-new sweetie, 27, to the spectacular property, on what would undoubtedly have been his and Angelina’s sixth anniversary – if they had stayed wedded.

An expert informed Us Weekly: “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad understands precisely what he is doing and the response it’s going to get from Angelina.”

They included: “He does not care if Angelina is most likely to snap. He anticipates she will.”

According to E! News, Pitt, and Nicole showed up in France in late August and were remaining at the winery – which he acquired in 2011 with former flame Angelina.

The brand-new set was seen “kissing” at the flight terminal in advance of them getting away, and it has been reported that they have been warming up their love for the previous nine months.

Nicole’s specialty is her publication covers from ELLE and Cosmopolitan to Marie Claire.

She’s authorized as a model to Next Management in Los Angeles and A Monitoring in Germany.

Brad and Ange are separated for four years back. They are tailoring themselves up for a guardianship fight in court, which can take their sensibly friendly separation into an extra bitter area.

The pair have yet ahead to an arrangement on kid guardianship, which will be attended to in the courts in October…