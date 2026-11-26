Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached an out-of-court settlement over their protracted legal dispute concerning the sale of Jolie’s stake in their French winery, Château Miraval. This settlement brings a resolution to a lawsuit Pitt initiated in 2022, which accused Jolie of selling her 50% ownership in the winery to a subsidiary of the Russian spirits company Stoli without his consent.

Legal Battle and Allegations

The litigation not only focused on the ownership of Château Miraval, where the couple invested millions to create a successful rosé brand, but also brought to light serious allegations made by Jolie against Pitt. She alleged that he had abused her and their children on a private plane in 2016, a claim that contributed to their divorce. The couple’s relationship has since been marked by contentious legal battles and public disputes over their shared interests.

Settlement Statement

On Wednesday, representatives for both actors announced, “We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further. Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.” While the terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, Pitt continues to pursue legal action against Yuri Shefler, the billionaire owner of the Stoli Group, with that portion of the litigation still active.

Timeline of Events

Pitt and Jolie acquired the Miraval estate in 2008 and married there in 2014. After Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, disagreements over the winery became a focal point of contention. Pitt argued that Château Miraval was his passion project and accused Jolie of forcing him into an unmanageable relationship with Stoli, which he viewed as competition. In her counterclaims, Jolie accused Pitt of attempting to seize control of the winery and of “looting” it for his other ventures. “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” Jolie’s legal team contended. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”

Allegations of Coercion

In her countercomplaint, Jolie indicated that she initially intended to sell her half of the winery back to Pitt. However, this agreement fell through in 2021, when she alleged that Pitt’s buyout offer was contingent upon her signing a non-disclosure agreement regarding alleged domestic abuse incidents. Jolie’s legal claims specified that during a flight from France to the U.S., Pitt had violently assaulted her and acted aggressively towards their children. Following these events, she stated that he sought to leverage Château Miraval as a means to keep her silent about his behavior. Ultimately, rather than accept these conditions, Jolie opted to sell her stake to Stoli, insisting that no prior agreement existed preventing her from selling to a third party.

Ongoing Legal Issues