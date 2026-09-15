Boho Waves Take Center Stage at This Year's Emmys

As the glitz and glamour of the 78th Emmy Awards unfolded last night, it became evident that the long-standing reign of polished, slicked-back hairstyles may be coming to an end. Instead, a refreshing wave of bohemian-inspired hair dominated the red carpet, with stars like Sarah Pidgeon, Olivia Munn, Quinta Brunson, and Selena Gomez showcasing soft, touchable waves that exude effortless elegance.

A Shift in Trends

For years, the beauty standards on the red carpet have echoed fashion’s nostalgic motifs, reflecting waves of styles from the ‘90s to Y2K, followed closely by the minimalist “clean girl” aesthetic. This phase brought us a myriad of ultra-sleek looks characterized by slicked-back buns, snatched ponytails, and polished updos that seemed to defy natural movement.

The Return of Boho Vibes

However, the recent Emmys indicate a shift in this trend cycle. Fashion has been hinting at a return to bohemian influences, evidenced by the resurgence of materials like suede and romantic clothing pieces with flowing silhouettes. Now, it appears that hairstyles are also taking cues from this softer aesthetic.

Defining New Boho Waves

Moving away from the heavily styled curls of the late ‘90s and early 2000s, the new boho wave draws inspiration from the relaxed glamour of the late 2000s and 2010s, enriched by influences from the ‘70s. What distinguishes this current iteration is a more refined take on bohemian style—one that feels less geared toward festival culture and embraces a sophisticated edge.

Embracing Natural Movement

During the Emmys, the red carpet was alive with hair that featured airy textures and brushed-out waves. Gone are the days of uniform beach curls; instead, the trend is now about allowing hair to move freely, signaling that one of fall’s standout hair trends is all about embracing a more laid-back, yet elegant, approach.