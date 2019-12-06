Blood Type Diet: Find Your Best Diet for Your Blood Type

Blood type diet – what is it, how does it work, is it really effective, the main principle of this diet. What can you eat during the blood type diet, and what dangers there are if you follow it.

Blood type diet for 0-1 blood type, A-2 blood type, B-3 blood type, AB-4 blood type, and information about healthy protein intake and blood group.

The blood type diet was created by a naturopathologist named Peter J. D’Adamo. He presented his innovative idea in his book called “Eat Right 4 Your Type”. The blood type diet became more and more popular and today, many people decide to follow this program because of its many benefits.

It has been shown that the blood type diet has beneficial effects on your health and it can also help you lose the extra weight in an effective manner.

How does the blood type diet work?

It is well known that each blood type has different characteristics that influence eating habits, resistance to stress, predisposition for certain illnesses, personality, etc. Peter D’Adamo claims that foods react chemically with your blood type and that is why you should eat only products that your body can digest faster.

The blood type diet recommends that you eat fresh and organic foods. You will soon see how the extra kilos will start to melt and your overall health will improve as well with the blood type diet.

Is this Diet Really Effective?

While some people think the blood type diet really works, others consider the things are not really like that. Some researchers claim there can exist situations in which two people with the same blood type can have different metabolisms and they can lose weight in different ways. These researchers also claim that losing weight and maintaining good health depends only on healthy and balanced eating habits.

But even if there are some negative opinions about the blood type diet, many people decide that it is the perfect regime.

The Main Principle of the Blood Type Diet

The blood type diet is based on the eating needs that people have according to their blood type. It seems that blood types indicate our ancestors dietary habits:

A-2 blood type: these were farmers who ate many vegetable products;

B-3 blood type: these were omnivorous people who ate dairy, vegetables, and meat;

0-1 blood type: these were hunters who ate many animal proteins;

AB-4 blood type: these were people who had A-2 and B-3 blood type eating habits.

What Can You Eat During the Blood Type Diet?

Here are the recommended foods for each blood type. Pay attention and find out what you can eat during the blood type diet.

0-1 Blood Type

People with 0-1 blood type like to exercise a lot. They prefer aerobics, jogging, contact sports. They eat many animal proteins like poultry, meat or fish and avoid dairy products, cereals, and carbs. These people have an increased gastric acidity and they have to maintain it under control. That is why these people should eat many fruits. Only following these rules, people with 0-1 blood type will lose weight with the help of a blood type diet.

A-2 Blood Type

People with A-2 blood type prefer vegetables and fruits. These are the products recommended during the blood type diet. People with A-2 blood type should eat more beans, legumes, whole grains. Those used to meat products will lose weight fast during the blood type diet. Physical exercises are also recommended to these people.

B-3 Blood Type

These people are omnivorous and should have a balanced, healthy and diversified diet. People with B-3 blood type can eat dairy products and should avoid corn, wheat, tomatoes, sesame seeds. During the blood type diet, people with B-3 blood type should also have physical activities but they shouldn’t exaggerate.

AB-4 Blood Type

People with AB-4 blood type have low gastric acidity and can’t metabolize meat. That is why these people should avoid meat products. They should also avoid alcohol and coffee. They are allowed to eat tofu, seafood, dairy, beans, peas, and other vegetables. If they want to lose more weight during the blood type diet, they should also eat fish like salmon or tuna and nuts and seeds.

Now you have all the pieces of information you need on the blood type diet. We don’t know if this blood type diet is the right regimen for you, but we think that you should try it. We are sure that you will see its results very fast.

Dangers of Adhering to a Blood Group Diet

In spite of the absence of clinical proof of the blood group diet plan, it continues to be a subject of conversation in the diet regimen society.

The 4 diet plans in the blood group diet plan highlight consuming healthy and balanced entire foods and working out, which can be useful to your wellness. The blood type diet might still be dangerous.

The O blood type diet highlights a high consumption of healthy animal proteins, which might lead to various other health and wellness troubles.

Your blood group alone does not identify your total wellness, and you might put on your own in danger by taking part in the blood group diet without your physician’s suggestions.

Healthy Protein Intake & Blood Group

One of the researches claims underlying this concept is that particular healthy protein in food reason agglutination, or clumping, of blood cells dependent on blood type. Lectins are healthy proteins discovered in the plant kingdom, focused in beans, and choosing a couple of kinds of lectins have actually been discovered to trigger responses with specific blood types. The bulk of lectins, nonetheless, respond with all blood types, tossing a wrench right into this concept…

One of the extra amusing cases made by Dr. D’Adamo in assistance of the blood type diet is that those with type O are to comply with a neanderthal diet given that type O is the earliest of the blood types. The reality that type O is the easiest of the blood kinds does not imply it is the earliest as Dr. D’Adamo declares. In enhancement to these cases, it is additionally stated that those with type O generate even more belly acid than various other blood kinds.