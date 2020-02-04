Paleo diet recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The Paleo diet is a modern nutritional plan based on elementary foods that our ancestors ate 2.5 million years ago. This diet means that you have to eat only fruits, vegetables, meat, sea food, nuts, seeds, eggs and healthy fats. The Paleo diet allows you to use heat to cook your food.

During Paleo diet you are not allowed to eat dairy products, cereals, processed food, sugar, legumes, processed oils, alcohol and anything that contains starch. The main idea of the Paleo diet is that a diet similar to the one people had in the Paleolithic Age is perfect if you want to lose weight and live a healthier life.

The Paleo diet brings many health benefits. Some of them are: increased energy levels, healthy skin, teeth and hair. This diet also helps you fight obesity, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, diabetes and helps people with an irritable bowel syndrome.

Knowing all this information will you decide to follow this diet? If your answer is “yes“, pay attention to the next part. We will give you some easy Paleo diet recipes. This will help you eat in a diversified manner.

Paleo diet recipes for breakfast

1. Omelet

Ingredients:

– 3 eggs

– Fillings of your choice

How it’s made: beat your eggs very well. Heat a non- stick pan, add some healthy oil. Pour the eggs into the pan, add the fillings in the center. Then fold one half of the omelet over the other. With a spatula put your omelet onto your plate.

2. Pancakes

Ingredients:

– 3 eggs

– 3 bananas

– Almond butter

– Toppings of your choice

How it’s made: mash the eggs and the bananas, add almond butter. Heat some oil in a pan and make the pancakes.

Paleo diet recipes for lunch

1. Mushroom cream soup

Ingredients:

– 1 avocado

– 1 tomatoes

– 1 red pepper

– 1 cup of mushrooms

– 1 small union

– 1 garlic clove

– The juice from ½ grapefruit

– Chopped basil

How it’s made: blend the avocado very well and mix it with the grapefruit juice, garlic and hot water. Then, put into the mixture the mushrooms, the chopped pepper, the union and the basil. Serve it hot.

Paleo recipe for dinner

1. Chicken breast with cranberries sauce and lettuce salad

Ingredients:

– 300 g chicken breast

– 100 ml water

– 150 g of cranberries

– A handful of lettuce

– 4 slices of orange

– 4 slices of grapefruit

– Spices

How it’s made: prepare the chicken breast and grill it. Then, prepare the cranberries sauce: put the cranberries in water and boil then until you obtain a thick syrup.

Put the chicken breast onto a plate and pour the sauce on top. Add the lettuce salad and the slices of fruits.

We hope that our recipes will help you during the Paleo diet.