Blake Lively Shares Secret Beauty Treatments for Timeless Youth

Blake Lively, 39, recently showcased her elaborate nighttime skincare routine in a playful Instagram post, capturing the attention of fans. On October 28, the actress, known for her role in Gossip Girl, provided a glimpse into her nighttime rituals which included an array of face masks aimed at achieving a youthful glow.

A Nighttime Transformation

In her Instagram Stories, Lively joked about her extensive beauty treatments, quipping that she hoped the various masks would make her resemble someone in the “first trimester of life.” Accompanying a selfie where she donned multiple targeted face masks over her skin, she captioned the shot with the song “Glamorous” by Fergie and Ludacris, enhancing the humorous tone of her post.

Blake Lively shares a selfie during her elaborate nighttime skincare routine on her Instagram Stories on October 28, 2026.

Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

Creating Her Own Spa Experience

Lively’s photo featured her lounging in a cozy robe, surrounded by dim lighting that set an intimate, ‘spa-like’ atmosphere. She cleverly noted the ambiance was courtesy of her kids’ star projector, which she humorously confessed to ‘stealing’ for her relaxation time. Notably, she wore a red-light skin therapy mask while showcasing a setup that included a full face mask, collagen eye masks, and several sheet masks strategically placed along the sides of her nose.

Reflecting on her skincare journey, Lively quipped about missing the simplicity of the 2000s when all she needed was a gentle hand soap featuring playful fish characters. “I miss the 2000s when we just used that [hand soap] with the fish characters on it on our face & called it a day,” she fondly reminisced, providing a contrast to her current intricate regimen.

Blake Lively attends the TIME100 Gala in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Credit: Getty Images

Capturing a Makeup-Free Moment

This skincare reveal comes shortly after Lively shared a charming makeup-free video to celebrate her husband Ryan Reynolds’s 50th birthday. In the clip, she affectionately referred to Reynolds as her “manny” while documenting a light-hearted moment in their kitchen, where he held their dog in a baby carrier. Lively’s casual, comfortable look—complete with pajamas—offered a glimpse into their loving family dynamic.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of “Another Simple Favor” in New York City on April 27, 2025.

Credit: Getty Images