Blake Lively Partners with Top Publicist After Lawsuit Resolution

Blake Lively has embarked on a new chapter in her professional journey by making significant changes to her representation. The actress and entrepreneur has officially signed with renowned publicist Kelly Bush Novak, CEO and founder of ID-PR. This decision comes after Lively parted ways with her long-time publicist Leslie Sloane, founder and owner of Vision PR, a partnership that spanned over two decades.
New Representation and A-List Company
Lively’s transition to ID-PR aligns her with a prestigious lineup of A-list clients, including Christopher Nolan, Lady Gaga, Seth Rogen, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Ben Stiller, and many others. This move marks a fresh start for Lively, emphasizing her focus on her career following an 18-month legal dispute that attracted widespread media attention.
Legal Tussles and Resolutions
Earlier this year, Lively settled a high-profile legal battle involving Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios. The legal drama began when Lively filed a complaint in December 2024, alleging that Baldoni initiated an online smear campaign against her after she openly spoke about sexual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us. In response, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios countered with a defamation suit naming Sloane as a defendant, as well as suing The New York Times for its coverage of the incident. Ultimately, both suits were dismissed, and the settlement saw Baldoni covering Lively’s legal fees.
Continuing Career Prospects
Despite the turbulence in her recent past, Lively remains represented by WME and Entertainment 360, alongside attorneys Lindsey Strasberg and David Weber. Following It Ends With Us, she starred in Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated sequel to her successful collaboration with Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick. The news of Lively’s significant change in representation was initially reported by Page Six Hollywood.