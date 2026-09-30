Blake Lively Partners with Top Publicist After Lawsuit Resolution

Blake Lively has embarked on a new chapter in her professional journey by making significant changes to her representation. The actress and entrepreneur has officially signed with renowned publicist Kelly Bush Novak, CEO and founder of ID-PR. This decision comes after Lively parted ways with her long-time publicist Leslie Sloane, founder and owner of Vision PR, a partnership that spanned over two decades.

New Representation and A-List Company

Lively’s transition to ID-PR aligns her with a prestigious lineup of A-list clients, including Christopher Nolan, Lady Gaga, Seth Rogen, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Ben Stiller, and many others. This move marks a fresh start for Lively, emphasizing her focus on her career following an 18-month legal dispute that attracted widespread media attention.

Legal Tussles and Resolutions

Earlier this year, Lively settled a high-profile legal battle involving Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios. The legal drama began when Lively filed a complaint in December 2024, alleging that Baldoni initiated an online smear campaign against her after she openly spoke about sexual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us. In response, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios countered with a defamation suit naming Sloane as a defendant, as well as suing The New York Times for its coverage of the incident. Ultimately, both suits were dismissed, and the settlement saw Baldoni covering Lively’s legal fees.

Continuing Career Prospects