Blake Lively Awarded $400,000 from $8 Million Legal Battle

A federal judge has ruled that Justin Baldoni must pay Blake Lively a little over $400,000 as part of a settlement related to their ongoing legal battle surrounding allegations of misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us. Initially seeking $8 million in attorneys’ fees, Lively will receive $363,245.40 for legal expenses and $44,206.35 to cover costs, according to The Associated Press.

Judge’s Ruling on Legal Fees

Judge Lewis J. Liman, who issued his decision in Manhattan, stated that California law limits the reimbursement Lively could receive for her legal fees. This law is designed to protect survivors of sexual harassment and discrimination from retaliatory lawsuits. Liman interpreted the law to allow Baldoni to reimburse Lively only for her defense against defamation claims, excluding other legal actions he had initiated against her.

Reactions from Legal Representatives

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, expressed his respect for the California law designed to safeguard actual victims. He remarked, “The ruling is a significant victory for my clients and sends a clear message that, no matter how powerful you may be, the courtroom is not a place to take advantage of the law for your own personal gain.” Freedman did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for additional comments.

Lively’s Legal Standpoint

In a statement, Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb, highlighted the significance of the ruling, asserting, “This first-ever award of fees and costs under this California law is historic and demonstrates that there are real consequences of bringing retaliatory lawsuits. As we have said from day one, Blake Lively’s case was never about money — it was about accountability.”

Background on the Lawsuits

Lively initially sued Baldoni for various allegations including sexual harassment, retaliation, and breach of contract, claiming he led a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied these allegations and claimed Lively was using her lawsuit to exert control over the film’s narrative, which centers on domestic violence. He countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, pursuing $400 million for defamation and civil extortion, but a judge later dismissed his countersuit. The parties reached a settlement just two weeks before trial was set to commence.

Baldoni’s Legal Bill Breakdown

In determining what constitutes “reasonable” attorneys’ fees for Lively, her legal team submitted a bill totaling more than $8 million, indicating that this amount included discounted rates. According to the court filing, Gottlieb usually charges $2,795 per hour but reduced his rate to $2,187 for Lively. He alone dedicated 224 hours to her case, totaling approximately $457,000.

Joint Statement on Settlement