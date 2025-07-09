BLACKPINK Unveils Exciting Sportswear Collaboration with Fanatics and Complex

In an unexpected fusion of music and sports fashion, BLACKPINK has debuted their first sports apparel collection, BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA LEAGUE COLLECTION, in collaboration with Fanatics and Complex. This eagerly anticipated launch intertwines the unmistakable flair of the K-pop sensation with iconic NBA and MLB teams, bringing a vibrant, new energy to sports merchandise.

A Dynamic Partnership

The collaboration between BLACKPINK, Fanatics, and Complex marks a new direction for the global supergroup. With their BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA LEAGUE COLLECTION, the group offers an array of jerseys, hoodies, tees, and hats, reimagining classic sportswear by incorporating their unique style. This collection celebrates teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and more, ensuring something special for fans of both the music and the sports.

Fashion Meets Fandom

The BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA LEAGUE COLLECTION doesn’t just represent a marriage of music and sports; it’s an emblem of fandom. Whether you’re supporting your favorite team or displaying your love for BLACKPINK, there’s an item that fits your passion. Prices start at $65 for tees and reach $140 for hoodies, providing options for various budget levels. The collection’s hats, currently on pre-order, add another layer of style, perfect for fans eager to sport their allegiance.

Global Appeal and Upcoming Events

As BLACKPINK continues to dominate not just music charts but also the fashion industry, this collection amplifies their global reach. The group is composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, who have not only been involved in their group projects but have also excelled in their solo careers. With their world tour kicking off in North America, fans have the chance to wear their BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA LEAGUE COLLECTION apparel to concerts or sporting events, showcasing a unified love for music and sports.

Two exclusive pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York City will offer fans the opportunity to purchase this collection in person. Los Angeles hosts from July 11 to 13, 2025, while New York’s event is from July 25 to 27, 2025. These events provide fans with an immersive shopping experience, further solidifying BLACKPINK’s impact on the fashion scene.

The BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA LEAGUE COLLECTION stands as a testament to the group’s influence in the global market, blending music, sports, and style into a seamless package that resonates with fans worldwide. Whether you’re heading to an NBA game, attending an MLB match, or dancing the night away at a BLACKPINK concert, this collection ensures you’ll do so with flair and pride.