Justin Hartley Talks Complex Roles in ‘Bride Hard’ and ‘Tracker’

Justin Hartley, known for his dynamic performances, is generating buzz with his roles in the highly anticipated “Tracker” Season 3 and the action-comedy “Bride Hard.” As Hartley returns to the screen, fans eagerly await seeing him explore his character Colter Shaw’s complex family dynamics and embrace a comedic turn as a bumbling accomplice. Let’s delve into what Hartley has to say about his intriguing characters and the unraveling narratives in these projects.

Unraveling Family Mysteries in “Tracker” Season 3

In the upcoming season of CBS’s “Tracker,” Justin Hartley teases fans with what lies ahead for his character, Colter Shaw. At a recent premiere, Hartley shared insights with Variety, revealing plans to delve deeply into Shaw’s family mysteries. “We’ll get to the nitty-gritty of why my mother hired this guy,” he revealed, hinting at a complex web involving protection, possible affairs, and government intrigues. Hartley is captivated by the enigmatic nature of Shaw’s family, noting, “There’s some deep psychosis there,” promising viewers a thrilling journey as these layers are peeled back.

Hartley appreciates the ever-evolving mystery of “Tracker,” which keeps viewers on their toes. “Every time we answer a question, there are five more questions,” he remarked, highlighting the show’s suspenseful storytelling that continues to entice audiences. Filming for the new season is scheduled to begin in July, both the cast and fans are prepared for an intense exploration of Shaw’s past.

Comedic Turns and Action-Packed Antics in “Bride Hard”

In “Bride Hard,” Justin Hartley steps into the shoes of Chris, a character quite different from his usual roles. Teaming up once more with Rebel Wilson, Hartley plays the groom’s best man who unexpectedly ends up aiding mercenaries during a wedding siege. “I thought it was so interesting because he’s such a worm and a buffoon,” Hartley said, explaining his enthusiasm for embracing a comedic and darker side of his acting range.

Hartley was particularly impressed by Wilson’s action-packed performances, noting her dedication to the film’s demanding choreography. “She did a lot of that choreography. She did all of the hard work,” he praised, highlighting her prowess in handling the dynamic fight scenes without a hitch.

Empowering Performances and Diverse Roles

The cast of “Bride Hard” is rounded out by a stellar ensemble including Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, and Stephen Dorff. The film’s unique blend of comedy and action allows for an exciting showcase of talent and empowerment. Sherry Cola, who portrayed Wilson’s handler, was thrilled by Wilson’s action hero portrayal. “Women can do it all. We can save the day,” Cola emphasized, celebrating the breaking of stereotypes through Wilson’s performance.

Director Simon West also commended Wilson’s efforts, describing her unique action style as “John Wick on steroids,” and affirming her eagerness to perform her stunts. This portrayal not only adds an exhilarating edge to “Bride Hard” but also reinforces a diverse representation of women in action roles.

Justin Hartley continues to captivate audiences, whether unraveling dramatic mysteries in “Tracker” or bringing humor and action to “Bride Hard.” His versatility and dedication to his craft promise viewers a thrilling ride across different genres.