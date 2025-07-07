Blackpink Surprises Fans in Korea with ‘Jump’ Debut Song

Blackpink’s eagerly awaited return to the stage came with a thrilling twist as they debuted their new song “Jump” at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea. This much-anticipated event marked the start of their Deadline tour, generating excitement among fans worldwide. As a leading K-pop phenomenon, Blackpink’s new track is set to captivate audiences, fusing their signature sound with a fresh, dynamic vibe.

Unveiling “Jump”

The premiere of “Jump” was a highlight of Blackpink’s concert, drawing attention as the group reunited after nearly two years. The pulsating energy of the song, positioned towards the end of their 21-song set, left fans buzzing with anticipation for its official release later in the week. The performance underscored Blackpink’s return to the live music scene, with BTS member J-Hope among the attendees, adding to the night’s star power.

Behind the Scenes

The announcement of “Jump” had been eagerly awaited since YG Entertainment hinted at a major release, confirming a new music video shoot in Korea with a renowned overseas director. “This will create another iconic music video that encapsulates Blackpink’s identity and musical color,” the label stated. Such revelations have intensified the global anticipation surrounding the group’s upcoming projects.

The Deadline Tour

Spanning 18 shows, the Deadline tour is Blackpink’s triumphant return to the stage, beginning in Seoul before venturing into North America with performances in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and New York slated for mid-July. The tour will extend into 2026, culminating in shows at Japan’s Tokyo Dome, reflecting the group’s far-reaching global appeal.

Anticipation and Excitement

Blackpink last released an album in 2022 with “Born Pink,” and the collective yearning for new material has been palpable. Lisa’s interview with Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue last year hinted at exciting plans in the works. “By next year, I think I would just keep releasing music and get together with the girls. I can’t wait to share with the girls what I’ve been doing,” she shared.

With promises of more music and a thrilling tour ahead, Blackpink’s return is set to reignite the passion of their fans, affectionately known as Blinks. As Lisa assured in May during her Bose collaboration announcement, “We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”