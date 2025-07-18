Billy Joel Opens Up to Bill Maher After Health Diagnosis

Billy Joel, the legendary musician known for his timeless hits, recently opened up about his health challenges and musical journey in a candid conversation with Bill Maher. In a deeply personal interview, Joel discussed his diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) and shared insights into his iconic songs.

Revealing Diagnosis and Impact on Career

Just two months ago, Billy Joel revealed his diagnosis of the brain disorder Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. As a result, he made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming concerts and missed the debut of his HBO documentary, And So It Goes, at the Tribeca Festival. Despite this setback, Joel found time to sit down with Bill Maher at his Florida home for a heartfelt interview on Maher’s Club Random podcast.

Musical Inspirations and Personal Reflections

In a preview of the interview shared on social media, the “Piano Man” delved into the inspirations behind his most renowned tracks. “I don’t want to tell you a story. I want to tell you my story,” he remarked, offering an intimate glimpse into the narratives that shaped songs like “Just the Way You Are,” “Uptown Girl,” and “She’s Always a Woman.” Each song, deeply personal, reflects chapters of his life, love, and career.

Engaging with Bill Maher

Bill Maher expressed his excitement about traveling to Boca Raton for the podcast, emphasizing the significance of speaking with Joel. During the discussion, Joel shared a reflective moment on his controversial 1977 hit “Only the Good Die Young” and its thought-provoking lyrics. “I’m tipping over sacred cows all my life. I like to do that,” Joel mused, demonstrating his penchant for challenging norms through music.

Music as a Journey

Beyond the lyrics, Joel highlighted music’s transcendent power. “There is a code within the music itself…that takes you to this place, if it’s done right,” he explained, expressing his deep appreciation for classical music. “It’s just music. And it can take me away somewhere else, completely. I get stoned from it.” Through these revelations, Joel painted a picture of music as an escape, a sentiment that resonates with many fans worldwide.

The full interview with Billy Joel on Maher’s Club Random podcast will be available Monday, offering fans more insights into the musician’s enduring legacy and personal journey.