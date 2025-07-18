Billy Joel Documentary: The Iconic Artist Who Declined an Interview

Billy Joel fans and music enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the HBO documentary, And So It Goes. This in-depth film offers a revealing look into the life and career of the legendary musician, capturing his journey from a humble Long Island upbringing to his status as a beloved hitmaker. Directed by Emmy winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, the documentary features heartfelt anecdotes and insights into Joel’s music and personal life, further solidifying his legacy as a six-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

The Musical Journey of Billy Joel

“Music saved my life,” Billy Joel declares in the film, setting the tone for a captivating exploration of his career. And So It Goes delves into Joel’s early years, showcasing the perseverance that led to his rise in the music industry. Lacy and Levin’s direction highlights the “heart and soul” behind Joel’s timeless songs, offering viewers a window into his creative process and the real-life experiences that shaped his music.

The directors were committed to letting Joel’s music guide the narrative, with Levin noting, “Our abiding principle was to let the music lead so that people could understand what made this artist tick.” More than 110 of Joel’s 121 songs are featured, including his classical compositions, creating a rich and immersive experience.

Behind the Scenes: Influences and Insights

The documentary digs deep into the influences that defined Joel’s artistry, from his classical music roots to the complexities of his family history, including his father’s family’s escape from Nazi Germany. Rare archival materials and candid interviews with those closest to Joel paint a comprehensive portrait of the man behind the music. Interviews with music legends like Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen further contextualize his impact on the industry.

Lacy shares how Billy Joel’s willingness to engage deeply with the project enabled them to create a nuanced film. “He said to me, ‘It’s not my film, it’s yours. The only thing I ask is tell the truth.’” This trust allowed the filmmakers to craft a narrative that is both truthful and profound.

Cultural Resonance and Collaborative Narratives

The film explores Joel’s enduring influence across generations, with contributions from contemporary artists like Nas, who sampled Joel’s “Stiletto.” Levin explains, “We are always interested in how an artist permeates culture on different levels and in different generations.” This cross-generational perspective highlights Joel’s far-reaching impact and his music’s adaptability.

Despite Joel’s broad appeal, not every icon agreed to participate. Only Elton John declined an interview, reflecting a unique moment in the documentary’s making.

Reframing Joel’s Legacy

By addressing personal and historical contexts, And So It Goes offers viewers a chance to hear Joel’s music in a new light. The film examines songs like “Vienna,” connecting them to Joel’s past and his search for identity and history, particularly his family’s experiences during the Holocaust. This deeper understanding enhances appreciation for his work and underscores the psychological elements shaping his artistry.

Through the documentary’s lens, audiences—fans and newcomers alike—gain fresh insights into Billy Joel’s music and motivations. As Levin notes, the film provides “a completely new lens on his catalog,” inviting viewers to discover the depth and diversity of an American musical icon.