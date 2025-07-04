Bruce Springsteen Closes World Tour with John Fogerty Hit

Bruce Springsteen‘s epic journey across the globe has reached its grand finale. After captivating audiences for 29 months with 130 electrifying performances, the legendary musician concluded his world tour on a high note at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. This final stop was not just another gig; it was a legendary moment marked by Springsteen’s choice to close with John Fogerty’s classic hit, “Rockin’ All Over the World”. Springsteen’s dynamic performance and innovative choice of music leave a lasting impression on his worldwide fanbase.

The Final Anthem

The concert setlist adhered to the standard choices for this leg of the tour, until the exhilarating finale. After delivering the typical closer, “Chimes of Freedom,” Springsteen energized the crowd with one last surprise. Strapping on his guitar, he announced, “Key of B, boys. Key of B.” This signaled the band to dive into “Rockin’ All Over the World,” a song etched in European memories, partly due to Status Quo’s famous 1977 cover. This choice not only paid homage to John Fogerty but also celebrated a tradition Springsteen has cherished over the years.

A Storied Tradition

“Rockin’ All Over the World” isn’t a new addition to Springsteen’s performances. Its roots with the E Street Band date back to the 1981 River tour, where Creedence Clearwater Revival covers also found a spot. This song, in particular, has become a staple for tour finales. The tradition began in 2009 during the Working on a Dream tour in Buffalo, New York. It marked Clarence Clemons’ last public performance with Springsteen and has since been a significant moment in Springsteen’s concert history, continuing through tours in 2012 and 2016.

Looking Ahead

For now, Bruce Springsteen’s concert calendar is blissfully clear. He hinted at a change in strategy for future tours in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Rather than do a 130-show stretch,” he shared, “I think we’ll probably play more often and less dates.” His commitment to connecting with his audience remains steadfast, even as the structure of his performances evolves.

Fans from Down Under eagerly await his return, as he hasn’t toured Australia since 2017. Apologizing to his Australian fans, Springsteen expressed hopes to schedule a visit soon, “hopefully next year sometime.” His dedication to bringing live music to different continents remains a priority, promising engaging interactions with fans worldwide.

An Unforgettable Start to a Music-Filled Weekend

The end of Springsteen’s tour marks the beginning of a historic European stadium concert lineup. It continues with Oasis reuniting at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, followed by Black Sabbath’s original lineup performing in Birmingham, England. Music lovers have much to anticipate, with the final event being available online for those unable to attend in person.