Bill Maher Criticizes ABC While Backing Jimmy Kimmel

In a recent episode of HBO’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher passionately defended his colleague and friend Jimmy Kimmel while taking a jab at ABC, calling it “Always Be Caving.” This critique came in response to the network’s decision to indefinitely shelve Kimmel’s show following controversial remarks. Maher’s remarks highlight a broader issue of censorship and the pressures facing television networks, emphasizing solidarity among late-night hosts.

A Strong Defense of Jimmy Kimmel

Bill Maher made it clear he stands with Jimmy Kimmel amid the controversy surrounding Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk. Expressing his loyalty and support, Maher said, “Well, I guess you all heard Jimmy Kimmel, my friend, my compatriot, he’s canned by ABC for comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s assassin.” This statement underscores Maher’s commitment to defending free speech in entertainment.

Challenging the FCC and Political Pressure

During his show, Maher didn’t hold back from criticizing the Federal Communications Commission as well. He recounted how the head of the FCC threatened to revoke ABC’s license following Kimmel’s controversial remarks. Maher addressed President Trump directly: “I am not intimidated by the FCC… Have you lost weight? You look terrific.” This defiance reveals Maher’s staunch stance against political interference in media.

Solidarity Among Late-Night Hosts

In the wake of Disney/ABC’s move, numerous late-night icons, including David Letterman, Stephen Colbert, and Jon Stewart, joined Maher in supporting Kimmel. Political figures, such as Kamala Harris, also condemned the perceived censorship. Maher humorously remarked, “Jimmy, pal, I am with you, I support you, and on the bright side, you don’t have to pretend anymore that you like Disneyland.”

Reflections on Cancel Culture

Maher drew parallels with his own past, recalling the cancellation of his ABC show, “Politically Incorrect,” due to post-9/11 comments. “It was 24 years to the day that I made comments on ABC that got me canceled,” he said, adding that “ABC stands for ‘Always Be Caving.’” Maher’s reflection highlights the ongoing conversation around cancel culture and network decisions.

While the future of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” remains uncertain, Maher praised Kimmel’s contributions to the network, stating, “Jimmy, let me just say, you did a great, funny show for two decades. You should be proud of that.” Maher’s words suggest that regardless of ABC’s decisions, Kimmel’s legacy in television comedy remains intact.