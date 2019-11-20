Best 25 Coco Chanel fashion Pieces of Advice

Coco Chanel is the person who revolutionized the fashion world. She is a huge fashion icon and she is the person who created the little black dress and the Chanel No. 5 perfume. Besides all this, she is also known for her spirit and for her views on life and lifestyle.

Because she has such amazing views and she is such a big fashion icon, we decided to let you know some of her most important and interesting pieces of advice about fashion. If one wanted to be advised by someone, Coco Chanel would be the choice of every single person in this entire world.