Best 15 Beauty Techniques That Will Certainly Make Every Woman’s Life Easier

Every lady is aware that caring for yourself and looking out like a million dollars requires a lot of effort and time.



Instead of utilizing gel to your eyebrows, this blogger recommends making use of some typical hairspray. Spray some onto a special eyebrow comb or use a previous mascara brush. Smooth out your eyebrows properly after utilizing the spray.

Whitening your nails





Your fingernails can tackle a yellowish tint if you employ several completely different darkish polish colors. To make them look bright and white once more, soak a cotton wool pad in lemon juice, wrap it around your nail, after which cowl it with foil. Keep it like this for 10-15 minutes, then take away. The particulars are right here.

Remembering when to use a product by



Most of the time, corporations use this image to point out how long you should use a great product after it’s been opened. So that you just don’t overlook when precisely this may be, write the date on the bottle utilizing a marker instantly after opening it for the first time. Emergency assist for a damaged nail



A typical tea bag will assist you in dealing with that disaster, generally known as a damaged nail. Remove the tea leaves from the bag, and lower off a piece to suit your nail. Stick it on the spot the place your nail has damaged, and lower off any extra that goes past the size of your nail. Now use a nail file to form, after which cover with a base coat of polish.

Eye drops for dry mascara



To deliver dry mascara again to life, this blogger recommends utilizing eye drops or contact lens fluid. Add a few drops to the mascara tube, shut it, and shake a few instances. Now it must be as good as new.

Cleaning hair straighteners and curlers



To clear your hair straighteners or hair curlers, combine some baking soda together with hydrogen peroxide and wipe it alongside the floor utilizing a soft tissue. Then wipe yet one more time with an entirely dry tissue, as proven right here.

Use blusher to give your lipstick a matte end.



To give your lips a luxurious matte look, use blusher as proven right here. Just be cautious to select the precise shade.

The excellent manicure



Before making use of your nail polish, apply some lip balm or Vaseline to the pores and skin around your nails. This will stop any polish from staining your pores and skin — it might be eliminated simply with a brush or Q-tip as proven right here.

Protect your beauty merchandise when travelling



To be sure that your powder, blusher, and eye shadow don’t crack when touring, place cotton wool pads on top of them. This will soften any blows that come from being shaken around. Find the directions right here.

A plate for laundry your brushes



To wash your different make-up brushes sooner and extra effectively, create a special plate for them. Take a typical single-use plastic or paper plate, and make random shapes on its floor utilizing scorching glue. When the glue has dried, combine some water and shampoo collectively, and rub your brushes in opposition to the plate till the water operating from them turns clear. Finally, rinse the comb in some clear water.

One trick for dried-out eyeliner



If your eyeliner pen has dried out, simply take away the comb head and switch it spherical, as proven right here. You can use the opposite finish, and it will feel as good as new.

Baby oil as a substitute for foam for shaving



This blogger suggests utilizing baby oil as a substitute for foam for shaving. This easy trick can assist you to keep away from irritation, and it will even help to moisturize your pores and skin.

A soak for the pores and skin on your feet



For clean and baby-soft pores and skin on your toes, wash them in the next combination taken from this weblog: 2 cups of heat water

1 cup of vinegar

1 cup of mouthwash

Get rid of hair static



