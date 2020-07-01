Ben Affleck Calls Divorce from Jennifer Garner ‘Biggest Regret’

In a brand-new interview with the New York Times, Ben Affleck reflected openly on his separation from Jennifer Garner, to whom he was wed for over ten years as well as shares three kids (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel). His alcohol consumption resulted in the deterioration of his marital relationship, he claimed. Affleck has gone into rehab numerous times to obtain assistance with alcohol, consisting of most lately in the late summer season as well as very early autumn of 2018.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time,” he said. “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he proceeded. “Shame is toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

“It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures—the relapses—and beat myself up,” he included, after taking a sharp breath as well as exhaling, per the Times. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward”…

Garner and Affleck’s separation was settled in October 2018. Around that time, Affleck disclosed he remained in outpatient treatment after finishing 40 days in therapy. Garner presented the last treatment in August that resulted in him obtaining assistance.