Beloved Disney and DreamWorks Executive Helene Hahn Loyd Passes Away

Helene Hahn Loyd, a pioneering executive in the film industry, passed away on October 24 in Park City, Utah, at the age of 78. Loyd was a key figure in the revitalization of Disney during the 1980s and 1990s and played a significant role in the formation and development of DreamWorks SKG.

Early Life and Education

Born Helene Bulakoff in Westbury, New York, she pursued her education at Hofstra University before relocating to Los Angeles. While studying law, she began her career with a temporary position at Paramount Pictures and graduated from Loyola Law School in 1975.

Career Milestones

After returning to Paramount, Loyd quickly advanced through the ranks to become senior vice president, gaining a reputation as a skilled dealmaker. By 1981, she was appointed executive vice president at Walt Disney Studios, making her one of the highest-ranking women in the film industry at that time.

At Disney, she collaborated closely with Jeffrey Katzenberg to spearhead the studio’s remarkable comeback, which included forging a pivotal partnership with Pixar. In 1994, she was invited to join DreamWorks SKG, where she served as chief operating officer and helped shape the company’s trajectory.

Legacy and Mentorship

Loyd was not only a trailblazer in business but also a dedicated mentor, passionately supporting the next generation of female executives. Her commitment to fostering talent within the industry is well remembered by those she guided.

Personal Life

In her later years, Loyd moved to Park City, where she embraced skiing with the same fervor she applied to her work in the film industry. Her husband, Charles “Chuck” Loyd Jr., predeceased her, passing away in July.

Memorial Contributions