Bad Bunny Reacts to Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Criticism on SNL

Bad Bunny took to the stage on “Saturday Night Live” to address the buzz surrounding his upcoming Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show. The celebrated artist used the platform to respond to critics and celebrate the milestone, shedding light on the cultural significance of his performance. As anticipation builds, the Puerto Rican star remains unfazed by backlash, focusing on the positive impact of his presence at such a high-profile event.

During his opening monologue on the SNL season premiere, Bad Bunny expressed his excitement for the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show, a moment that has faced criticism from some quarters. “I’m very happy,” he declared confidently, adding with a sense of humor, “and I think everyone is happy about it—even Fox News.” The comedic segment included a montage where news snippets humorously praised the 31-year-old, jokingly suggesting he should be the next president.

While the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show has sparked debate, Bad Bunny underscored the support from fans worldwide who eagerly await his February 8 performance. He highlighted the importance of the event for the Latino community in particular, stating in Spanish, “Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Bad Bunny’s response reflects a broader theme of cultural pride and resilience. By addressing the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show backlash on a platform like SNL, he embraced the opportunity to connect with a wider audience, turning criticism into a celebration of his heritage and achievements.