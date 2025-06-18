Bad Bunny Criticizes ICE Officers in Puerto Rico Shocking Remarks

Bad Bunny has never shied away from using his celebrity platform to address social issues, and his recent comments on immigration are no exception. In a bold move, the Puerto Rican musician publicly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers operating in Puerto Rico, referring to them as “sons of bitches.” The incident comes amid a wave of detentions involving Dominican migrants, emphasizing the ongoing immigration concerns on the island under Trump’s presidency.

A Heated Encounter in Carolina

Bad Bunny shared a video capturing what appeared to be ICE officers detaining individuals in Carolina, Puerto Rico. In the footage, the star vocally criticized the actions of ICE, showing his frustration with the methods used to handle immigration. “Those motherfuckers are in these cars, RAV-4s,” he stated in Spanish, highlighting the detainment of people being taken into unmarked vehicles. His comments reflect the broader discontent with how these operations are conducted on the island.

The Increasing Impact of ICE Raids

ICE operations have extended to Puerto Rico, mirroring similar actions across the continental United States. According to NPR, approximately 500 Dominican migrants have been arrested in San Juan since Trump’s term began. Many of these arrests occurred in Barrio Obrero, a central hub for the Dominican community. Notably, 75 percent of those detained have been identified as Dominican, with a significant portion lacking any criminal record.

Celebrity Voices Rise Against ICE

Bad Bunny is part of a growing cadre of musicians speaking out against the immigration policies targeting immigrants nationwide. Prominent artists, including Katy Perry, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and Ivan Cornejo, have echoed similar sentiments. Their vocal opposition underscores the widespread criticism of the ICE raids and the broader immigration stance during Trump’s administration.

Ongoing Protests and Political Support

Across the country, protests have been mounting against the federal government’s approach to immigration enforcement. These demonstrations reflect a strong public outcry for change in how immigrant communities are treated. Additionally, Bad Bunny has shown political engagement beyond his music by supporting Kamala Harris’s campaign for president, endorsing her vision for an “opportunity economy” that could benefit Puerto Ricans.

Bad Bunny’s comments add yet another dimension to the complex immigration debate, with public figures increasingly using their influence to spotlight issues affecting underserved communities. As the conversation around immigration continues, voices like his amplify the urgent need for thoughtful and compassionate policy solutions.