Ivan Cornejo Stands Against ICE: Heartbroken by Cruelty

In the wake of nationwide protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) practices, música Mexicana artist Ivan Cornejo has joined the chorus of voices advocating for immigrant rights. By standing in solidarity with his community and actively participating in fundraising efforts, Cornejo underscores his commitment to combatting the oppressive measures affecting migrants. His involvement not only raises awareness but also emphasizes the importance of contribution from cultural figures in such critical social movements.

Supporting Immigrant Rights

As protests spread across the country condemning the Trump administration’s immigration raids, Ivan Cornejo has been vocal in his support. By raising funds for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the singer is actively contributing to efforts that protect and support immigrant communities. He highlights the struggles faced by his community, reflecting on his personal connection through his father’s history as an immigrant.

“In 1986, my dad was one of the 3 million undocumented immigrants to receive amnesty from Ronald Reagan, allowing him to have legal status in the U.S.,” Cornejo shared on social media. “We have and continue to contribute not only economically but culturally and have been doing so forever.”

A Personal Connection

Cornejo’s statement reinforces the integral role immigrants play in building America. “America was built on the backs of immigrants like my father, and now we’re being targeted, undermining America’s core values,” he remarked. His words resonate deeply, expressing sorrow and empathy for his community. He sees himself, his parents, and their experiences mirrored in those currently affected by ICE operations.

Art as Advocacy

Despite concerns over potential risks, Cornejo remains steadfast in his advocacy. He acknowledges the dangers associated with speaking out but is undeterred. “Speechless at the inhumanity that is affecting our Mexican and Hispanic communities,” he stated. Through his Mirada Tour Parte 2, he has helped raise awareness and funds, linking fans to resources such as CHIRLA’s website to educate them on their rights and ways to get involved.

“I’m with you during these difficult times, and I will continue to support you all through my art,” Cornejo affirmed, showcasing how his creative platform serves as a powerful tool for social change.

A Broader Movement

Cornejo is not alone in his stance. Alongside him, artists like Billie Joe Armstrong and Tyler, the Creator have criticized President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration policies. As multiple voices join the movement, the unity against inhumane practices grows stronger. At the BET Awards, Doechii voiced solidarity with all oppressed communities, advocating for hope and unity against hate.

Amid the uproar, individuals like Finneas have recounted experiences of being targeted at protests, further highlighting the tense atmosphere. In light of these events, Cornejo’s efforts stand as a testament to the vital role artists play in societal issues. His dedication underscores the enduring impact of community solidarity in the face of adversity.

Source link