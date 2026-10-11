Australian Dramedy 'Her Last Laugh' Featuring Rising Stars Heads to Busan

Hong Kong-based Cappu Films is expanding its reach by taking on international sales for Joy Hopwood’s Australian dramedy, “Her Last Laugh.” The film stars Peter Thurnwald, known for his role in “XO, Kitty,” and Ana Thu Nguyen, who appears in “Mortal Kombat II.” This expansion comes as the completed film is being presented to potential buyers at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Contents & Film Market.

Film Overview and Cast

Joy Hopwood, who wrote, directed, and produced the film, has crafted a narrative that centers on the lives of Willow and Annika Lim, Chinese Australian sisters who inherit their late mother’s casting agency. However, they face a challenge: the agency must turn a profit within twelve months or it will transfer to their estranged uncle. The pressure mounts as clients abandon the agency and a competitor threatens their standing, compelling the siblings to fight for both their finances and their mother’s legacy.

The film also features a talented cast, including Tiana Hogben, Kya Stewart, Lyanna Kea, Tony Goh, and Australia’s John Waters. As the story unfolds, Willow, a former teenage star now working as a casting assistant, bears the brunt of the strain, while Annika pauses her own aspirations to assist her sister. A burgeoning romance and the discovery of family diaries prompt the sisters to reassess their inheritance and what truly matters.

Production and Themes

“Her Last Laugh” is produced by Joy House Productions, continuing Hopwood’s exploration of relationship dynamics and Chinese Australian experiences. Her previous works include “It’s Our Time,” “The Gift That Gives,” “Get a Life Alright,” “Rhapsody of Love,” and “The Script of Life,” reflecting her commitment to showcasing culturally rich narratives.

Hopwood’s Vision and Cappu Films’ Role

Expressing her excitement about the film’s international prospects, Hopwood stated, “We are delighted to be represented by Cappu Films and excited about the opportunity to bring ‘Her Last Laugh’ to international audiences through mainstream streaming platforms, following our Australian theatrical release in November.” She emphasized the importance of sharing culturally diverse stories that transcend borders, highlighting the dedication of the cast and crew to connect with global audiences through humor and heartfelt storytelling. “We are proud to be bringing our 6th Asian Australian story to the global screen,” she added.

Janice Woo of Cappu Films echoed Hopwood’s sentiments, noting, “Joy brings humor and warmth to a story about two sisters finding their own way while preserving their mother’s legacy. We look forward to introducing the film to buyers in Busan and working with Joy to reach audiences internationally.”

Market Strategy and Other Offerings