Ateez's Anticipated Comeback Set for November Release

Ateez is gearing up for a highly anticipated musical comeback this November, following the success of their recent release, “Golden Hour: Part. 5.” With just four and a half months since the release of their hit single “Bad,” the boy group is set to make waves once again.

New Music Expected in November

An industry source revealed to The Korea Herald that Ateez’s comeback is tentatively scheduled for the second week of November. While November 9 is currently marked for broadcast scheduling, it is not yet confirmed as the official release date and remains subject to change. Given the group’s history of releasing new music on Fridays, November 13 stands out as a strong contender for the actual release date. This pattern allows for a complete week of sales and streaming figures to be counted toward the US Billboard charts.

Continued Success of the “Golden Hour” Series

The upcoming release is likely to be another installment in Ateez’s “Golden Hour” series, which has been a consistent presence over the past two years with five EPs typically containing five to six tracks each. The previous releases, “Golden Hour: Part. 4” and “Part. 5,” came approximately four and a half months apart, mirroring the timeline for this upcoming project.

Agency’s Statement and Recent Achievements

In response to inquiries about the November release, KQ Entertainment, Ateez’s agency, has indicated that they will provide additional details soon. Their last EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 5,” was launched in June and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group’s third chart-topping album. The lead track “Bad” has not only captured listeners’ attention but also features Hollywood actor Chase Infiniti, known for her role in “One Battle After Another.”

Anticipation Builds for Next Steps