When Brooks Nader left her hometown in Louisiana at just 19 years old to follow her modeling dreams, she was fully aware of the challenges ahead. Moving to New York City, she faced financial pressure, as her father candidly told her, “You’re living a full-ride scholarship. I have no money to support your life in New York. You better find a boyfriend.” Thankfully, Nader did find a romantic partner, albeit primarily for financial support, leading to an unexpected journey of love and self-discovery.

From Rent to Romance: A New Chapter

Initially, Nader’s relationship with advertising executive Billy Haire served a practical purpose; they shared not only a bond but also expenses. Their connection deepened over time, culminating in a wedding in New Orleans’ French Quarter in December 2019. However, the couple’s romance took a turn, and nearly five years later, they announced their separation.

Family Reactions and Personal Growth

The news of her divorce was met with reluctance from her parents, who struggled to reconcile their values with their daughter’s choice. On the reality series Love Thy Nader, she recalled their reaction, saying, “When I told my parents I was getting divorced, you’d think I killed somebody. They were like, ‘This is the worst decision ever. Divorce is a sin.'” Despite this pressure, Nader found empowerment in her situation.

A Transformative Experience

Reflecting on the divorce, Nader remarked, “Once I got to that other side, I realized, ‘Wait, I got me. I can do anything I f–king put my mind to.'” After a decade-long relationship, she embraced her newfound independence, realizing her capacity to overcome challenges. “I can push out a human; I can start a company; I can get over anybody. It’s euphoric, that feeling,” she shared with Bustle in 2025.

Moving On: New Beginnings

As for Haire, he has since moved on and is engaged to another reality star, Naomie Olindo, with the couple announcing their engagement in December 2025. Meanwhile, Nader has taken significant strides in her career and personal life, showcasing resilience and a strong sense of self.