Apple's 'Being Heumann' Sparks Awards Buzz at TIFF

At the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, director Siân Heder’s highly anticipated film, Being Heumann, captivated the audience with its bold opening scene on a New York sidewalk—one that is out of reach for Judy Heumann, who famously gives the middle finger from her wheelchair as she confronts the lack of accessibility. This striking introduction not only draws viewers in but also sets the tone for the impactful journey that follows.

Chronicling a Movement

Being Heumann is Heder’s first film since her Oscar-winning success with CODA, and it tells the true story of Judy Heumann, revered as the “Mother of the Disability Movement.” The film chronicles the remarkable determination of Heumann and her diverse group of activists as they waged a 28-day sit-in protest, a pivotal action that contributed to the foundation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A Unique Vision for Storytelling

During the production process, Heder expressed her desire to avoid a traditional biopic format. “I don’t want to make a biopic about you. I want to make ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ with disabled people,” she told Heumann when discussing her vision for the project. This unconventional approach aims to present the lives and identities of disabled individuals more fully, adding depth and nuance rarely seen in mainstream narratives.

Celebrating Authentic Representation

Following the film’s screening, which featured open captions, ASL interpreters, and live captions, Heder participated in a Q&A session that highlighted her decision to cast actors with disabilities. This choice created significant opportunities for those involved, including actress Madeley, a wheelchair user since birth. Madeley, who admired Heumann’s fierce personality, emphasized the unique challenge and responsibility of portraying a character like her. “That was a gift for any actor. But I knew the pressure that so many disabled people are waiting to see a character like this on the big screen,” she remarked.

An Authentic Ensemble

Madeley, known for her BAFTA-nominated role in Don’t Take My Baby and her appearances in Doctor Who, delivers a multi-dimensional performance as Heumann, showcasing her character’s humor, strategic thinking, and passion for advocacy without the saintly patience often depicted in biopics. This captivating portrayal is complemented by an authentic ensemble cast, including Michael Patrick Thornton, Russell Harvard, Daniel Durant, and a host of disabled performers, all portraying the vibrant and dynamic activists of the era.

A Call for Change

During the film’s exploration of the disability rights movement, Charlie Rush-Reese, a blind performer making his acting debut, noted the impact of seeing disabled individuals like himself in such significant roles. He expressed hope that Being Heumann would inspire other disabled people to pursue their dreams, emphasizing that representation in media can challenge the limitations society often places on them.

Romance and Realism

Heder’s film navigates uncharted territory for American cinema by presenting disabled characters as full and complex individuals, engaging in romantic and sexual experiences that emphasize desire and tenderness rather than serving as lessons in societal education. By showcasing these aspects authentically, Being Heumann reframes the narrative surrounding disability as one encompassing humanity, agency, and the pursuit of equality.

A Strong Contender in Awards Season

This crowd-pleasing film is poised to make waves as it vies for awards recognition. A win at TIFF’s People’s Choice Award could significantly enhance its profile heading into the Oscars. Key contenders from the film include Madeley for Best Actress and the team behind the screenplay, adapted from Heumann’s memoir. Given Heder’s previous accolades and the film’s production quality, including its authentic depiction of the 1977 social movements, it could very well find itself in the Best Picture conversation.

Legacy and Impact