Bob Minkin's Iconic New York Music Moments from the '70s and '80s

In the vibrant music scene of the 1980s, few moments captured the essence of creativity and collaboration like the performance of Jorma Kaukonen and the legendary Jaco Pastorius at My Father’s Place in Old Roslyn, New York, on January 4, 1985. This unforgettable night showcased not only their incredible talent but also the innovative spirit that defined the era.

A Glimpse into a Unique Collaboration

Jorma Kaukonen, renowned as a member of the band Hot Tuna, alongside Jaco Pastorius, famed for his revolutionary work with Weather Report, delivered a performance that was anything but ordinary. Their music was a thrilling blend of avant-garde sounds, pushing the boundaries of traditional genres and inviting the audience into a world of experimental artistry.

Capturing the Moment

Image Credit: © Bob Minkin



Bob Minkin, a skilled music photographer, was there to document the event. Speaking about the shot he took that night, Minkin described the experimental nature of capturing such a vivid performance. “To get a picture like this back then, you could only do this with a flash, and it’s experimental. You don’t really know how it’s going to come out,” he shared. The technique required a slow shutter speed to capture the movement, while firing the flash helped freeze some of the action, ensuring the image was not just a blur. Minkin further explained, “And then I had a zoom lens, so I zoomed the lens during the long exposure. That’s why the trails are coming out.”

Enduring Legacy