Apple Music’s Top Song: ‘Shape of You’ Reigns Supreme

Ed Sheeran‘s 2017 hit “Shape of You” has claimed a monumental accolade as Apple Music’s most-played song. This news not only underscores the track’s enduring appeal but also highlights its global impact as streaming continues to reshape the music landscape. As Apple Music celebrates its 10th anniversary, the unveiling of its top 500 most-streamed songs reveals how this hit single continues to captivate listeners worldwide.

Top of the Charts

In honor of Apple Music’s decade-long journey, the platform has unveiled its top 500 most-streamed tracks, with Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” securing the top spot. Over the past decade, the song has dominated Apple Music’s Top Pop Songs chart in at least one country for 1,800 days. It also reigned atop the all-genre chart in various countries for over 1,000 days. Upon release, “Shape of You” shattered records as the streaming service’s most successful pop debut by first-day streams globally—with Sheeran boasting 11 entries in the top 500.

Other Chart-Topping Artists

Following “Shape of You,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” takes the second position, having spent more than 180 days in the top 10 of Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 chart. The Weeknd’s impressive presence includes nine entries in the top 500. Drake’s “God’s Plan,” at third, epitomizes his dominance with 27 entries, marking him as the artist with most songs in the top 500 and the most top 100 entries. Drake’s track similarly set records for first-day streams.

Post Malone secured the fourth and fifth spots with “Sunflower” and “Rockstar (featuring 21 Savage),” respectively. Taylor Swift stands out as the leading female artist with 14 songs in the top 500, topped by “Cruel Summer” at No. 57. Her album “1989” contributed several tracks, including “Blank Space” and “Shake it Off.”

Global Influence and Diversity

The rankings also reflect the global influence of diverse genres. BTS led the K-pop entries with “Dynamite” at No. 34 and “Butter” at No. 252. Blackpink’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration “APT” emerged as a newer success at No. 459, maintaining a top-five position for over 60 days on the Global Daily Top 100 chart. From the J-pop scene, Yoasobi achieved recognition with three tracks, including their debut “Racing into the Night.” Notably, the oldest song on the list is Queen’s iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” at No. 156.

Apple Music’s comprehensive list of top-played tracks over the past decade continues to illustrate the evolving taste and broad reach of music globally. For a full breakdown of the rankings, listeners can explore the complete list on Apple Music.